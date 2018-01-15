Columbus Regional Health restricting visitors with increasing flu activity

Columbus Regional Health is asking that all non-family visitors and others with potential flu-like symptoms avoid visits to its facilities until further notice.

“Visiting sick patients can infect visitors. Hospitalized patients can become infected by visitors who may be infectious for the flu prior to developing signs or symptoms of illness,” Harp said. “It makes sense right now to take precautions and do what we can do to protect everyone.”

Because of the increased risk being experienced across the region at this time Columbus Regional Health, has put the following guidelines in place at Midtown Medical Center, Northside Medical Center and the John B. Amos Cancer Center until further notice: