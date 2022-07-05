COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A life-long learner to a now Jeopardy! contender, one Columbus resident is set to make her debut on the popular game show Tuesday night.

Meet Susan Garver, a substitute in the Muscogee County School System, is now a contestant on Jeopardy!.

From teaching students to teaching herself, for the past few months Garver has found a second home in the North Columbus Public Library as she prepares for the big moment.

From plenty of flash cards, jam-packed study sessions, and even reading a few books from Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, Garver feels ready and excited for what’s to come.

What started as a lofty idea at the beginning of the pandemic while taking care of her father, has now become a dream realized.

“I’m most proud that I like stuck with it and with the ups and the downs, like you know forgetting my garment bag, and feeling like I’m a child who somehow got on this show with all these really smart people,” Garver said.

“I know that one point in my life that would have really shaken me and maybe discombobulated me and now I just didn’t like it get to me, and you’ll have to see the results tonight,” Garver added.

Garver’s episode will air on Jeopardy! tonight on WRBL at 7 p.m.

We’ll have more of Garver’s journey to Jeopardy! this Friday for Feel Good Friday on News 3 Evening Edition and News 3 Nightwatch.