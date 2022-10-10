COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The attorney for 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson has filed a motion asking for a bond for his client.

Thompson was a co-owner of the Animal Farm restaurant and stands accused of 23 felonies in connection with cameras that were found in the business’ restrooms.

Thompson was in Recorder’s Court on September 30th. WRBL had the only cameras in that courtroom. Thompson was ordered held without bail.

Thompson is still in the Muscogee County Jail, where he’s been since Sept. 29 when he turned himself into authorities.

A bond hearing has been set for Oct. 20th in front of Superior Court Judge Ben Richardson.

Here’s what Post argued in his bond motion: “Defendant is clothed in the presumption of innocence, and the salacious nature of these allegations does not remove such presumption.”

Columbus Police are asking for customers of the Animal Farm who used the unisex restrooms in July and August to contact them. This is how you can do it.

A restraining order has been issued where Thompson can have no contact with the restaurant or its employees when or if he’s released on bond.