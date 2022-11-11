COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus River Dragons are collaborating with a local business for the very first home game of the season to honor our military for their service.

Friday November 11th marks Veterans Day, a day to give thanks to the men and women who serve in the military, protecting our country.

The hockey team partnered up with veteran-owned business, Heroes of Valhalla. Army veterans Louis Villermin, Sean Adams and Chris Carter of Heroes of Valhalla reached out to the River Dragons with the idea to highlight the military at the game. Together, they designed two custom helmets which will be worn by the players during their warm-up at the home opener on Friday.

With the heavy military presence in the community, Veterans Day means even more. It’s a day for everyone to put aside their differences and pay respect to those who sacrificed everything.

“To be a veteran means a lot. My family was all veterans and served in the military,” said Adams. “My kids serve in the military now. So, it’s just our part of doing something for our country and protecting our country.”

Scott Brand, the president and general manager of the River Dragons, told WRBL the organization loved the idea to honor the military and give back to the community by highlighting the custom helmets. Brand mentioned that the players are excited to show their appreciation for the military, saying it means so much to them.

“Our players understand that we’re a military town,” says Brand. “They get a little pumped up knowing that the real heroes, the guys that wore khaki, are in the stands. So it means a lot to us.”

The helmets will be on display starting an hour before the game and will be available through the end of the game. Of the two helmets, one is being auctioned off and the other is a part of a raffle.

On veterans night at the Civic Center, veterans, active duty military members and their spouses can purchase three upper level tickets for $22 plus tax.