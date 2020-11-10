Columbus Riverwalk wins national title

For the third year in a row Georgia has brought home the People’s Choice Award and this year it’s the Columbus Riverwalk’s turn in the spotlight.

The Georgia Department of Transportation’s project on the banks of the Chattahoochee River won the 2020 People’s Choice Award in the America’s Transportation Awards (ATA) competition.

The winner was announced on November 9 during the opening session of the virtual American Association of Sate Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Annual Meeting.

As winner of the People’s Choice, Georgia DOT is donating the $10,000 cash prize to the city of Columbus for maintenance and upkeep of the Riverwalk.

Previous Georgia winners were the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes in 2019 and the PATH 400 Trail in 2018.

The Riverwalk project began in 1992, but it wasn’t completed until 2012. The Riverwalk includes a 22-mile trail for walking, jogging and biking, extending from Lake Oliver in the north to Fort Benning in the south. It also serves as an observation point for the longest urban whitewater rafting course in the world.

