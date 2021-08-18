Columbus Rotary Club celebrates Mary Reid on her 100th birthday

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – The weekly meeting at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center started with a birthday celebration for longtime club secretary Mary Reed. She turns 100 years young this week. But you would never know it to look at her.

For decades, Mary took it on herself to promote club attendance. By persistently reminding members who needed to make-up for a missed meeting. And they obeyed allowing the club to consistently reach over 90 percent attendance for the year.

“There’s no way to say how much it’s meant to me,” Says Mary. “It’s really church on Wednesday and one of the highlights of my life. I’ve done other things, but it’s that moment I’ve looked forward to most. I love my church and I love Rotary. You know I love Rotary or I wouldn’t still be here.”

Mary Reed will officially turn 100 this Friday. She told the club members they were the reason

for her longevity. By keeping her busy and engaged.