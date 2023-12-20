COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Salvation Army bell ringer Vandy Middleton celebrates 25 years of volunteering on Dec. 20.

For Middleton’s special day, she’ll be ringing her bell for a 10-hour-long marathon shift. This is a holiday tradition she typically partakes in every year.

Middleton’s friends and loved ones bring her lunch during these marathon shifts and participate in her “bell halftime show.” Last year, Middleton had a local radio station come out for the show.

Not only that, but she raised over 11 thousand dollars for the Salvation Army.

Middleton tells WRBL it all started with her grandmother as a Christmas tradition. After her grandmother passed away, she decided to keep the tradition alive.

“People are very supportive. It raises awareness. And it’s just a great day to connect with people and, you know, just celebrate the reason,” shared Middleton.

If you would like to show your support for Middleton will be ringing until 8 p.m. at the Whittlesey Boulevard Walmart. To find out more about Middleton’s journey, visit her Instagram page at vandyschristmaskettle.