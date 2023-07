COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Hayden Drummond, 15, was last seen at the 2000 block of 6th Ave. in Columbus on Friday, July 7 around 10:40 p.m.

Drummond stands at 5’2″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.