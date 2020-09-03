Columbus State music student finds the perfect place to practice — along the riverwalk

Columbus State University music students are back in town. And you find them in the strangest places.

I found one on my walk this morning.

Jordan Milek Johnson breaks the morning silence when he practices along the Chattahoochee riverwalk.

The junior from Acworth is working toward an October recital and he finds the riverwalk downtown the perfect place to hone his skill..

And his bass trombone provides good walking or biking music.

It’s really calm,” Johnson said. “It’s really nice. And I get to see a lot of people. And a lot of people are really nice and happy to see me.”

Johnson practices most mornings between 7:30 and 9 a.m. in the turnaround directly behind the Trade Center.