Columbus State students, staff appear to embrace mask mandate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week Columbus State University students returned to classes.

And one thing is different from when they left in March.

Masks. Students, faculty, and staff appear to be diligent about wearing face coverings in this COVID pandemic.

“We have seen students sort of lean into the challenge,” said CSU President Chris Markwood.

And that challenge is wearing masks. Walk around the River Park campus downtown or the main campus off University Avenue and you see masks.

CSU is requiring masks on campus.

“They definitely encouraged it everywhere — dorm rooms, hallways,” said sophomore computer science major Breyonna Johnson of Atlanta. “Every teacher prefers you wear a mask.”

Markwood says it’s a selfless act.

“That wearing a mask isn’t about you,” Markwood said. “It’s about others. I wear a mask for you. I wear a mask for my family. And I wear a mask for this community so that we can all keep each other safe. Is it uncomfortable? Yes. Is it annoying? Sometimes. It fogs up my glasses a whole lot. But it’s about others.”

And it speaks to servant leadership, one of the core values CSU teaches and stresses.

“What an opportunity to institute our institutional values,” Markwood said. “Having a little uncomfortableness, having a little irritation in order to keep this community and Columbus State University safe.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

