COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friday was graduation day at Columbus State University.

And … it was a great day for proud students and parents to pose for pictures with the Cougar mascot.

CSU conferred 948 degrees during three ceremonies at the Lumpkin Center. A large portion of those degrees, 361, were earned from the College of Education and Health Professions – teachers and nurses.

Over half the CSU class of 2023 – 52 percent – identified themselves as first-generation college students.

The graduates come from 22 states – and 20 different countries.