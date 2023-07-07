COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus State University has a new president — Dr. Stuart Rayfield.

And she’s a familiar face to many here in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley.

Rayfield spent nearly 10 years teaching and in the administration at Columbus State before moving to the University System of Georgia. She readily admits that she’s at home in her new role at Columbus State.

Rayfield is a career educator. She led the Columbus State University Servant Leadership program before leaving seven years ago.

That time with the University System of Georgia – her family never moved, she commuted to Atlanta and beyond – set her up for the job she has just started.

“I would just say, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be coming back to what I consider to be my home institution,” she said. “I have spent seven years away from Columbus State. And I have learned so much in that time. I have had so much exposure to what other institutions are doing. But there is nothing better than walking back on this campus as a part of the campus community and a part of Columbus.”

Rayfield will now be president on a campus where she has spent considerable time as an instructor.

“I think in my heart I will always be an instructor,” Rayfield said. “I will always be a faculty member. But I think that’s what informs a good presidency is someone who’s willing to learn, someone who’s willing to grow and develop others; and someone who’s willing to see the possibilities. That is what I did as a faculty member. The scope has certainly broadened. There’s a lot more involved in it. But it is really about focus on the students.”

She remembers the moment she considered pursuing the CSU job.

“I’m going to tell you a story that was part of the reason why I decided to apply for this job and really gave me the push,” she said.

Here’s that story.

“So, I attended the funeral of Champ Baker back in the spring of last year, and one of his friends stood up and was eulogizing him and said, ‘You know, I had to think of one word that described Champ. And he gave a list of words that could have applied. But he said I landed on giver.'”

Here’s why that story hit close to home. She had been commuting to Atlanta for more than six years

“He talked about all the ways in which Champ gave of himself, whether it was to his profession, his family, his church,” Rayfield said. “And then he talked about the community. And I felt very convicted sitting in the church because I felt that disconnect from my community.

“And I’ve jokingly said to others, my community was 185 and 85. I spent more time on the interstate than I did in my community. And that was the thing that pushed me over the edge to think about possibly applying for the position if they did a search. And so I think that answers the question. That’s what I want. That’s what I have missed for these past seven years is being invested in the community.”

Dr. Rayfield will be the Sunday Conversation guest this week.