Columbus State University UPD: Reports of a suspect pointing a handgun at a student

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus State University University Police Department (U.P.D.) sent an email out to students and faculty at 9:07 p.m. about a receiving a report of a black male with dreads pointing a handgun at a student in the area of Clearview Hall.
U.P.D. followed up with an update at 9:18 p.m. that the suspect had been taken into custody.
