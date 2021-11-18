Columbus Tech celebrates 60th anniversary on Dec. 1 2021

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Technical College (CTC) is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Dec. 1, 2021. The college has grown from 39 students at its opening in 1961 to an annual enrollment of 5000, today.

The community it serves has also grown. Initially, it was a part of the Muscogee County School District and now it serves students from Muscogee, Harris, Talbot, Stewart, Quitman, and Chattahoochee counties as well as service members at Fort Benning.

“Columbus Tech has been an integral part of this community for 60 years,” says Martha Ann Todd, President of CTC about the growth of the institution.

Todd continued to talk about the commitment of the school to educate the workforce in the Chattahoochee valley. “The college has grown beyond its vocational school roots, but it remains true to professional technical education while continually evolving to meet workforce needs and developing new opportunities to serve students well,” said Todd

The college will be giving out yard signs that read “CTC Graduate/Supporter Works/Lives Here” on Nov. 22, 23, 29, and 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CTC is having two open house events to commemorate its 60th. For more information on its growth timeline from 1961 to the present head to the CTC Website.