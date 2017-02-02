Columbus Tech’s nursing program ranked #4 in state

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Hospitals across Georgia are looking for Registered nurses. A nursing shortage is gripping the state.

Statistics show a potential shortage of 50,000 RNs in Georgia by the year 2030. But Columbus Technical College is doing its part to train nurses, and doing it so well according to health officials, the school’s nursing program is ranked number four in the state.

Instructor Denishia Tatum says you can become an RN in a year if you come to CTC with your core subjects already completed. If not, you can enter the accelerated course after your core subjects, and become an RN in 2 years.

Tatum attributes the nursing program’s number four ranking in the state to the school’s curriculum, testing procedures, and mentorship program between faculty and students. Because of the Columbus Regional Foundation, CTC can meet the needs of the growing enrollment by hiring more instructors.

“Our goal here is to produce competent nurses that can go out into the workforce and provide the skilled nursing care that our patients, our community, the things that our community needs,” said Tatum.

