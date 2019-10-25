Columbus teen accused of killing his mother has first day in court

A Columbus teen accused of killing his mother had his first day in court Friday morning.

18-year-old Caron Giles is accused of killing his 45-year-old mother, Lachasta Giles, on October 1 in Springfield Crossing Apartment complex.

During the hearing, police testimony revealed that a 9mm shell casing had been recovered on scene. Police say a search warrant was executed hours after the shooting call came in.

During the search of the apartment, police say they found a 9mm handgun under the suspect’s bed, and other assorted ammunition. The gun was sent to the GBI for ballistics testing. The results of the testing came back on Oct. 22 and revealed the shell casing and the gun matched. Detectives say the suspect’s hands were tested for gunshot residue about an hour after the shooting call came through. Those results have not returned.

On October 22, the suspect was brought in for questioning and subsequently arrested and charged with the murder of his mother.

Police say the suspect did confess the gun was his but he claimed he hadn’t fired it since February. He also told police he bought it off the street.

Detective Zachary Cole, the lead detective in this investigation, was asked by Giles’ public defender if there was surveillance footage of the incident from the apartment. Cole replied that surveillance cameras were located in the front of the apartment and Giles’ body was located in the back of the property.

After police testimony and the public defender’s questioning, the suspect’s great-grandmother was sworn in to speak to the judge. She said “I know my great-grandson didn’t do this, somebody else had to. I just want to take my grandson home.”

Police say there is no evidence that it was a robbery. There is also no known motive determined yet.