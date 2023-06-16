COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus teenager facing life in prison in the 2022 shooting death of the man who was living with his mother pleaded guilty to lesser charges Friday morning.

DaQavius Deshawn Anthony, now 17 but only 16 at the time of the crime, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing 44-year-old Jerry Watson Jr., in August of last year.

Anthony was facing a felony murder charge, but a plea deal reduced that to voluntary manslaughter and a 20-year sentence. He also got six additional years on gun charges.

Watson and Anthony had been in a dispute and Watson was leaving the Village Square Apartments on Boxwood Boulevard when he was shot in the head. The truck Watson was driving hit an apartment building and burst into flames.