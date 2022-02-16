Columbus: Three juveniles identified in connection to officer involved shooting on Feb. 7

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified three juveniles connected to an officer involved shooting in Columbus last week. According to officials with the GBI, the officer involved shooting happened on Feb. 7, 2022, in the parking lot of Riverwind Apartments, located in the 1800 block of Riverland Road.

Officials said the incident started, on Feb. 7, 2022 when a 911 call was received at 5:15 p.m. about a stolen vehicle being spotted. The 911 caller reported that he had seen his sister’s stolen car while driving and had followed it to the apartment complex.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department arrived on scene and the two officers parked their patrol vehicles in front of the car. The officers got out and began approaching, at which time the driver of the car drove towards one of the officers. The officer then fired his handgun multiple times at the car.

At that time, police were not able to determine if anyone in the car had been shot.

The car was later found by police abandoned at the intersection of Thornton Drive and Lumpkin Court.

A few hours later, three individuals arrived together at Piedmont Hospital. Two of the individuals had been shot. One had been shot in the arm, while the other had been shot in the shoulder. Surveillance video in the area where the car was dumped earlier in the evening captured the same three individuals running from the abandoned vehicle.

The individuals have been charged in connection to the stolen car.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). You can also download the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the officer involved shooting. Once complete, the case file will be sent to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.