Columbus ties to an Atlanta murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The family of a prominent Atlanta surgeon and community leader was found dead inside a townhome Wednesday night. Police say Dr. Marsha Edwards shot and killed her two grown children before turning the gun on herself.

The Edwards family has ties to Columbus. Dr. Delmar Edwards. Columbus’ first African American to practice surgery in the area was the children’s grandfather.

Detectives worked all night gathering evidence at this townhouse in a subdivision called Vinings Park East about a quarter mile south of Cumberland Mall.

Dead inside the home Marsha Edwards and her two adult children Erin Edwards and Chris Edwards..

Marsha Edwards had a doctorate in medicine and owned a medical consulting business. Erin was a 2017 graduate Woodward academy and according to her social media pages, a student at Boston University.

And Chris, a graduate of Woodward Academy and Elon University, was the digital content manager for the Atlanta Mayor’s office of film and entertainment.

According to a source close to the family, Marsha Edwards ex-husband is Dr. Christopher Edwards, a neurological surgeon and a member of the board of the trustees for Morehouse School of medicaine.

The source says he became worried about his son’s whereabouts and asked police to check on him at his mother’s townhouse.

Reports say Dr. Edwards later came to the scene and was devastated..