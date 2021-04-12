Columbus vaccine rate lags behind state numbers, according to DPH data

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) — The vaccines are now flowing across Georgia. But it appears they are not going in as many Muscogee County arms as other parts of the state.

Georgia has given 4.75 million dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. Of that number, more than 51,000 are in Columbus.

The percentages tell a story.

About 16 percent of Columbus’ nearly 200,000 residents have gotten at least one dose. The number statewide is 30 percent.

About 11 percent in Columbus are fully vaccinated. Statewide that number if 17 percent.

“It doesn’t change the fact that we have had almost 52,000 shots go in arms,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson told News 3 Monday afternoon. “And certainly, in a community of almost 200,000 people, we would like to see that number higher. What I would tell people is to do your due diligence. Do your research. Look at the credible scientific organizations that you can get information from, then make an educated decision to go get that vaccine.”

One possible explanation is that the number is undercounted because Fort Benning has given more than 20,000 doses, and some of those have gone into arms of people who reside in Columbus?

“As a regional approach, which is what we take to everything in this area, I think it’s likely that we have had more folks vaccinated than the numbers say,” Henderson said.

Tere are multiple places to get the COVID shot in Columbus. A mass vaccine clinic is operating at the CIVIC Center, Georgia DPH is conducting clinics throughout the city and several pharmacies have it available.

The mass clinic at the Civic Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and no appointment is necessary. Jason Ritter with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency says that the clinic will remain open Thursday until 9 p.m.