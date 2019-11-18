Columbus Water Works to raise water bills for residents in 2020

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – Starting January 1, 2020 your water bill will increase by $1.67.

Today, Columbus Water Works held a meeting in order to vote on the increase. While it may not seem like a lot according to Water Works this will generate a 2.7 million dollar budget.

News 3 was in attendance and asked Senior Vice President Vic Burchfield how exactly will the company use the money.

“An example of the infrastructure is the water treatment plant, the wastewater treatment plant, the underground water mains that are throughout the city of Columbus. These are underground pipes that are out of sight and out of mind but they have to be maintained. The rate increase is 4.95 percent for a typical user that uses 3, 000 gallons per month that bill is going to be approximately $34.22,” says Burchfield.

According to Burchfield, Columbus still has the lowest water bills in any of the larger cities in Georgia. He encourages residents to apply for the low-income credit.

Just Call 311 to apply.