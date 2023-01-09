COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus was no stranger to crime this past weekend, Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8. The weekend was marked by numerous shootings, some fatal, armed robberies, and armed home invasions.

WRBL spoke with Columbus police Monday morning to talk about the various incidents from this weekend. Here’s what has been confirmed.

Friday, Jan. 6

Hawthorne Drive – Police reported to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Hawthorne Drive. Police say the unidentified male was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional to be treated for his injuries. He was listed in critical condition. As of Monday morning, Jan. 9, he was listed as stable. Our previous reports can be found below.

One injured in last night’s shooting on Hawthorne Drive. The incident remains under investigation. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) January 7, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 7

Hawthorne Drive – Saturday police responded to the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive to investigate shots fired. One man was grazed by a bullet, his injuries were non-life threatening. While Friday and Saturday’s shootings were blocks apart, police cannot confirm if they were related.

A shooting investigation is underway in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Dr. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) January 8, 2023

Wilson Apartment Homes – Heavy police presence was reported Saturday night in the area of the Wilson Apartment Homes. One WRBL reporter went to the scene. Five Columbus Police Department patrol cars were on site. No injuries were reported.

We are also investigating a shooting that happened last night in the 3400 block of 8th Ave. One person injured. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) January 8, 2023

Spring Creek Village Apartments – One 17-year-old was shot and killed Saturday in north Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed with WRBL Saturday night the 17-year-old died of a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in a residence off of Veterans Parkway near Williams Road. Columbus police identified the teen as Giancarlos Rivera. Additional information can be found in our previous reports below.

One person deceased in last night’s shooting in the 8000 block of Veterans Pkwy. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) January 8, 2023

Sunday, Jan. 8

Bell Street – Police responded to shots fired. No injuries have been reported.

Lee Street – One person was injured during a home invasion. The victim’s injuries were reported as non-life threatening.

South Lumpkin Road – Police are working to obtain surveillance footage following an armed robbery at the Lumpkin Food Mart on Sunday. Columbus police confirm the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries reported.

Georgetown Drive – Early Sunday morning, police responded to the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive in reference to a drive-by shooting. Police confirm one unidentified man was shot in the lower leg around 2 a.m. after an undescribed car drove up and shot the man before driving away.