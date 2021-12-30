Columbus woman charged in daughter’s murder, trafficking has ongoing child endangerment charge

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Columbus woman charged in the murder and sex trafficking of her five-year-old girl has a history of child endangerment allegations involving another one of her biological children.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Kristy Siple was charged with the chemical endangerment of a child she gave birth to in February of 2018 for permitting the unborn child to have contact with marijuana when she was pregnant. Siple was indicted in August of 2019. The case was continued and set for trial in February of 2022.

Siple was arrested this week, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the murder and human trafficking of her daughter Kamarie Holland after the child was discovered in an abandoned Phenix City home strangled and sexually assaulted on December 13.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has led the investigation while being assisted by the Columbus Police. Siple was taken into custody about 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Circle K on Victory Drive by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Taylor said his agency asked the federal agency to assist in apprehending Siple. She was held for several hours in Columbus before waiving extradition to Alabama. Siple was booked into the Russell County Jail at about 5:30 p.m.

“She has been charged with murder during the course of a Kidnapping, Murder during the course of Rape, Murder during the course of Sodomy and Human Trafficking,” said Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Investigators say Siple reported the child missing from her Bowman Street home in Columbus after claiming she had awakened early on December 13 and found her daughter missing, with the front door open. However, according to the Human Trafficking Warrant obtained by News 3, Siple, “On or about December 13, 2021, did knowingly subject another person to labor servitude or sexual servitude….she did agree with another person to pay her for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor child.”

Court documents allege Siple knowingly sold the little girl for sex to 37-year-old Jeremy Williams, who is facing several charges, including capital murder and production of child pornography. Before the gag order, Sheriff Taylor said Siple and Williams had a relationship. Williams was arrested the same day Holland was reported missing and charged with Capital Murder of a child less than 14 after the girl’s body was located in the vacant 15th Avenue home where Williams used to live. Additional charges against Williams are forthcoming.

“We expect in the next couple of days he (Williams) will be charged with Capital Murder during the course of a Kidnapping, Capital Murder during Course of a Rape, Capital Murder during the course of Sodomy and Production of Child Pornography,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Wednesday morning, Siple cowered under her hair, hiding her face from our News 3 camera just before her first appearance in front of Russell County District Court Judge Walter Gray. The judge set a no bond in her case.

Judge Gray extended a gag order on the Siple case during Siple’s initial court appearance. That gag order is similar to the one issued by Johnson in the Williams case, Chief Assistant Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey said. Gag orders have been issued in both cases to control pre-trial publicity and ensure a fair trial for the defendants by limiting what officials, attorneys, and potential witnesses can say. However, the devastating reality of what detectives believe Kamarie Holland suffered is apparent.

“This has really struck a nerve for all of us because we really care about our kids and our community. So the only thing I have to say is, please monitor where your kids are and who they are around,” said Assistant Columbus Police Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick.

Sheriff Health Taylor thanked all the law enforcement agencies who have worked on this case since Holland was first reported missing before Christmas.

“We are doing everything we can to bring justice for this little girl,” said Sheriff Taylor.

More details are expected to be released in preliminary hearings for Siple and Williams. The hearing dates have not been set.

Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, issued a statement Tuesday night to News 3 through a family spokesperson after the mother of his child was arrested.

“The amount of pain Kristy has caused by ripping Kamarie out of our lives will never cease. We are glad to see that she has been arrested. We are one step closer to justice for Kamarie. We hope that justice is served. Kristy should receive whatever the maximum penalty she can get,” the statement read. “… She’s a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves.”

Neither defendant is eligible for a bond at this time.