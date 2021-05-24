Columbus woman makes Recorder’s Court hearing in August 2020 stabbing of Antonio Blanding

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus woman accused of stabbing her lover to death was in Recorder’s Court this morning.

The 35-year-old Vivian Fletcher is charged with the August 8, 2020 death of Antonio Blanding at 32nd Avenue and Cusseta Road.

He was found dead about 2:30 that morning.

Detective Matt Sitler told the court that an eye witness told police that Fletcher stabbed Blanding. At the time of the death, Fletcher was wanted on a separate aggravated assault of Blanding.

Fletcher’s attorney Shevon Sutcliffe Thomas asked for charges to be dismissed because the witness did appear in court.

Judge Julius Hunter ruled there was probable cause to hold Fletcher and send the case to Superior Court.

After spending months on the run, she was apprehended in March in Williston, Fla. She was brought back to Georgia last month.