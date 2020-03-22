Columbus woman on a church mission trip is stuck in Africa amid the Coronavirus

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Imagine a small group of believers leaving for a mission trip to Africa only to find out the biggest mission is finding a way back home.

“When we came here, the Coronavirus had not impacted Africa and when it did the borders closed very quickly,” Says Amanda Newman, Member of Come Away Missions.

Newman is a part of the nonprofit Come Away Missions. An organization that focuses on spreading discipleship around the world. She says every day has been a battle booking flights.

“We’ve had three flights canceled now because of the border closing. With each cancellation, more countries are closed to U.S. citizens coming in because they’re afraid we are bringing the virus with us,” says Newman.

It’s a tough situation, but Newman’s husband Brad is breathing a sigh of relief knowing he’s able to communicate with his wife.

“We’ve have been in touch that’s the great thing about technology we can text we can do some Facetime calls so it’s been really good to stay in touch,” says Brad Newman, Husband.

Being away from family and loved ones is a challenge, but the Newman’s say they will continue to hold on to hope.

“We miss you, we want her to come home we’re excited that it’s looking promising for things to happen,” says Brad Newman.

“We all have children and our husbands are losing their minds and trying to work. We feel love but at the same time we know that if we don’t get out soon it’s going to be months before we can get home,” says Amanda Newman.

Amanda says she doesn’t regret her decision to leave for Africa. She and her mission group have a flight already booked for Tuesday, but that could cancel at any given moment.

If you would like to help, you can donate via PayPal to comeawaymissions@gmail.com.