Columbus woman opens up about painful condition and desparate need for surgery

Imagine living everyday with pain registering a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10.

That’s what Judy Horne of Columbus tells us about her condition.

It’s called avascular necrosis. It’s most common in people ages 30 to 50. It happens when blood flow to a bone is interrupted or reduced. The brittle bones in her hips are essentially dying.

“I was using a walker. At one point I couldn’t walk at all. I had stopped using the cane, it had gotten a little better and now it’s back, it’s back viciously. The pain is severe,” said Horne.

Dr. Vishnu Potini is an Orthopaedic Surgeon at St. Francis. Though not Judy’s doctor, he’s agreed to help us understand this debilitating condition which is caused when the flow of blood to the bone is interrupted.

“If for any reason that blood supply is damaged or decreased, then that unit of bone will actually die,” said Dr. Potini.

Leaving patients like Judy in considerable pain.

“Bones can lose their contour or even collapse resulting in significant pain and very severe arthritis.”

So Judy needs both of her hips replaced.

A local surgeon has offered to do it at no expense because of the urgency of Judy’s situation.

Doctor Potini says there are steps you can take to lower your risk of avascular necrosis.

You can limit your alcohol use, monitor your cholesterol levels, monitor steroid use and don’t smoke.