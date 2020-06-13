Columbus woman’s new North Highland home being built on the word of the Lord — literally

The Georgia red clay was still a little muddy for this historic groundbreaking ceremony earlier this week.

The new Neighborworks home going up on the corner of 4th Avenue and 35th Street belongs to Patricia Tyson.

“I’m the first one in my family out of my mother and my grandmama’s children to ever own a home,” Tyson said. “So, God has allowed me to break that curse.”

Her pathway to home ownership started with a suggestion from her pastor, Vince Allen at The Bridge Church.

“I simply offered them an opportunity to go to a home buyer’s seminar,” Allen said. “She accepted it and took the steps to complete the process and to qualify for this day.”

That seminar was conducted at Patricia’s church by Neighborworks Columbus, a non-profit that works to provide access to affordable housing.

Melanie Faison, director of Programs and Services at Neighborworks Columbus, said Faison was closer to home ownership than she knew,

“She had a really good credit score,” Faison said. “She just had some things she had to pay down. And so she did. She continued with our financial education classes and she quickly became mortgage ready.”>

Patricia’s home is being built on the site of what used to be called Cozy Corner, a North Highland magnet for criminal activity in years past. This new home is paving the way for several more to follow.

A house is only as strong as its foundation. Patricia asked to have her first Bible buried in the ground beneath her home. News 3 asked her why.

“Because of my relationship with Jesus Christ,” she said. “I love him so much and I just wanted to honor him. My house will be built on the word of God.”

Rock solid the foundation is, here pastor said.

“The Bible says that a wise man builds his house upon a rock,” Allen said. “And so we’re excited that she’s burying her Bible in the foundation because Jesus is a rock.”

Patricia was asked to include a letter with her Bible stating what she would want people to know if her Bible was discovered 100 years from now.

“I would want them to know that this is a house of faith and prayer, a house of peace, and a true gift from God,” the letter read in part.

All Patricia could say as the Bible was being covered with concrete was: “Halleleujah!”