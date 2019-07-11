Columbus women and children shelter faces challenges with high level capacity

Overcrowded family shelters are proving to be a problem in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“We have a 54-bed facility here and yes it’s full all the time. We opened in November and it’s been full ever since,” said Mitzi Oxford, Valley Rescue Mission Development Director.

Lately, operations at The Valley Rescue Misson Women and Children Center are considered cramped and frustrating to staff. With 10 to 15 inbound calls made from those seeking shelter, sadly, employees are left with no other choice.

“I have to say I’m sorry I can’t help you have you tried calling or have you tried this and for the most part every time I receive a response, yes I’ve called, nobody has space,” said Sylvia Dunn, Valley Rescue Mission Women and Children Center Lead Program Assistant.

Shockingly, this is not the first time supportive entities experienced this matter. Just a few blocks away, workers at The Sexual Assault Support Center are feeling that heavy burden.

“If the domestic violence shelter happens to be full, then we are at a loss sometimes on where to place them,” said Kyle Bair, Sexual Assault and Support Center Executive Director.

With the homeless population growing year after year, limited resources are available within the city.

“There is not a lot unfortunately due to funding. On occasion if everything in our area is full then we may try to relocate them to another community,” said Bair.

It’s a tough spot for any person in need, but in the meantime holding onto hope is the best measure to take.