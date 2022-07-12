COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department has arrested a former youth detention officer on outstanding warrants after he turned himself in on sodomy and child molestation charges.

Columbus Police say that 30-year-old Tre Robinson turned himself in at the Public Safety Building on July 12 at around 1:40 p.m.

Robinson’s outstanding warrants — sodomy and child molestation — stem from an investigation completed by the Sex Crimes Unit of The Columbus Police Department. While the investigation was ongoing, Robinson was employed as a Captain with the Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Facility.

The preliminary hearing for Robison is scheduled on July 13 at 9 a.m. in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court.

Crimes can be reported anonymously by calling (706) 653-3188.