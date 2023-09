COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Youth Football is kicking off their 65th annual Opening Day Jamboree on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 9 a.m.

Nate Maney, the executive committee chairman for Columbus Youth Football, stopped by WRBL News 3 to talk about the upcoming season.

Tickets for the Opening Day Jamboree are currently on sale for $10. Tickets for children ages 3-13 are $5. Children 2 and under get in free.