Columbus’s Strut the Hooch parade returns downtown after COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Musicians and jugglers alike are rejoicing as this lively event makes a comeback. Strut the Hooch, an annual Columbus parade, hits the streets once again after facing COVID-19 delays in 2020.

Strut The Hooch is a self-proclaimed “silly” parade with wacky costumes and family fun. The event was founded in 2015, and has ran annually with the exception of last year.

Steve Scott, the founder of Strut the Hooch, said the parade faced 4 separate delays in 2020. Although the impact of COVID-19 temporarily impaired this event, Scott is thrilled to now move forward with the annual parade, and believes it could be the largest turn-out yet.

“I think people are ready to get back to some sense of normal,” said Scott. “They’ve got pent-up energy and their ready to roll. I don’t see why we couldn’t have at least 500 hundred people in the parade this year.”

Scott was born in Mobile, Al. where he attended Mardi Gras, along with high school band parades. The liveliness of these events inspired Scott to start a similar celebration. With the creation of Strut the Hooch, Scott was successfully able to bring the energy of his beloved Mobile events to the Chattahoochee Valley.

“This is all about celebrating life and each other,” said Scott. “I think we have enough meanness and hatred in the world. I wanted an event where we could all come together – every age, shape, size, person – and celebrate our talents instead of fighting each other.”

The annual Strut The Hooch parade is scheduled for Sept. 18 in downtown Columbus. The route will start at 10th Street and 1st Ave., then it will run through Broadway. After the parade, there will be an award ceremony covering five separate costume categories.