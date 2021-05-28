Combat veteran walking 1,800 miles to raise awareness for suicide prevention

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This Memorial Day weekend, we honor those we died while serving our country. One retired Army Captain, however, is making sure the community also remembers the veterans who lost their battles to suicide.

Retired Captain Greg C. Washington is walking 1,800 miles through 11 states and 25 cities to bring awareness to suicide among veterans.

About 20 veterans commit suicide a day, and Washington also suffers from PTSD. He is using his cross-country trek to honor those who are suffering from trauma and grief in silence.

“Part of the reason why I’m walking is it’s my journey to heal and it’s also a call to action for other people to start their journey to heal as well,” Washington said.

Friday, Washington made a stop in Columbus at the National Infantry Museum, to speak to soldiers and promote suicide prevention. Throughout his journey, he is stopping to host rallies alongside mental health advocates. He is connecting the communities he walks through to local and state resources in hopes of curving the suicide rate.

“For anyone that’s wondering that is dealing with trauma, grief and depression and even thoughts of suicide and they’re wondering what should they do… this is a sign suicide is not the way,” Washington said. “It never will be.”

Washington’s next stop is Atlanta, and his journey will eventually end in West Point, New York.