‘Come As You Are’ Local church offers drive-in services amid the coronavirus

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) The phrase “Come As You Are” is gaining a new meaning at River town Church.

“It’s good to see everybody after three weeks, so it feels pretty good,” says Rick Reese, Church Member.

One by one church members filled the parking lot to receive the word of God in a drive-in service.

“We have a great pastor and he’s very creative so whenever somebody comes up with a new idea and if it’s something that’s he’s capable of, he’ll take off and run with it,” says Lindsey Kirby, Church Member.

When the coronavirus began to spread across the U.S. and hitting close to home, Pastor Rathel decided to take measures into his own hands.

“We thought it was perfect because you can have that social distance with the windows in the cars and back in the days at the drive-in people wanted to have that distance and so we adapted that for this day and time,” says Rathel.

Members at the Rivertown Church believe the drive-in service will ensure social distancing amid the coronavirus and they will overcome anything with the power of prayer.

“We are people, we’re a body, not a building, we’re an organism not an organization and we want to be able to say it’s family,” says Rathel.

Pastor Rathel says the church will continue to have drive-in service until further notice.