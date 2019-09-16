Comedian Shane Gillis will not be joining “Saturday Night Live” over racist and homophobic videos

(CBS News)–“Saturday Night Live” says comedian Shane Gillis will no longer be joining the show’s cast after videos of him making racist, sexist and homophobic jokes surfaced. In a video from 2018, Gillis used racial slurs for Chinese people and also mocked Asian people who were trying to learn English.

A spokesperson for SNL creator Lorne Michaels said Monday that Gillis “will not be joining SNL” and added, “[w]e hired Shane on the strength of his talent as a comedian … We were not aware of his prior remarks … The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable.”

The spokesperson went on to apologize that SNL didn’t see the clips earlier and that its “vetting process was not up to our standard.”

Gillis would have joined the NBC show — now in its 45th season — along with new cast members Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman. Yang is the broadcast’s first Asian American performer who is openly gay. The show’s season premiere is scheduled for September 28.

Gillis shared a statement about the videos late Thursday night, calling himself a “comedian who pushes boundaries.” While he didn’t apologize in the statement, he said he would be “happy to apologize to anyone who’s actually offended” by what he’s said. He called the racist comments “risks” that missed the mark.

Shortly after SNL’s announcement Monday, Gillis tweeted, “I’m a comedian who was funny enough to get SNL. That can’t be taken away.” He added, “I respect the decision they made. I’m honestly grateful for the opportunity.”

He also quipped he was “a mad tv guy anyway” — in an apparent jab at SNL by supporting the show’s one-time rival.