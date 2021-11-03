Commissioner King: Change your smoke detector batteries when you fall back this weekend

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, on Nov. 7, and that means it’s time to set your clocks back one hour.

Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is urging everyone to use the occasion to do something that might saves their lives. Commissioner John King wants Georgians to use the time change as a reminder to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

“Smoke alarms protect your lives and belongings by warning when there might be a fire in your home or place of work,” said Commissioner King. “However, a smoke alarm’s life-saving impact goes away when it runs out of batteries.”

Commissioner King says experts recommend batteries in smoke detectors be changed two times a year, and the start and end of Daylight Saving Time an easy way to remember the task.

“Daylight Savings Times is the perfect opportunity to replace the batteries in our smoke alarms,” said Commissioner King.

Commissioner King says properly maintaining smoke detectors can translate into preventing 95% of fire deaths. In Georgia in 2020, 55 of 58 fatal fires could have been prevented if smoke detectors had working batteries, according to Commissioner King.

Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday at 2:00 a.m.