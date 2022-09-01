COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Robert Anderson loved his community. As a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Anderson hosted his chapter’s annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament to raise funds for scholarships. The tournament was eventually renamed. It now bears Anderson’s name.

Anderson was a work horse. A trailblazer, he was the first black executive at CB&T where he worked for 36 years until he retired. He didn’t remain retired though. He later became the Columbus Division President at Citizens Trust Bank.

Anderson was instrumental in fundraising efforts to enhance the Liberty Theatre where he served as chairman of the board for a number of years.

His love for the arts led him to start the Robert Lamar Anderson Academy of Excellence for youth.

He was a major player in efforts to make his community a better place.

Mayor Skip Henderson was saddened to learn of his passing. He said of Anderson: “He was a dear friend. I loved him. He was a great guy. Bigger than life. He had a heart as big as he was. He was always trying to help people. We need more like him.”

Robert Anderson was 80 years old. Anderson passed Thursday at his home.