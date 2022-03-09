COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two weeks after Chief Freddie Blackmon faced scrutiny at a city council meeting, he was back in the same room, but this time community faith leaders and activists rallied around him, asking the council to stand behind their police chief.

On Feb. 22 The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) presented the city council with a list of challenges facing the Columbus Police Department. Some of those include record low retention, staffing shortages, and low morale.

Supporters of Chief Blackmon believe the public comments were disrespectful and should have been addressed privately. Herman Lewis, Jr. is the Alumni President of the Columbus chapter of Kappa Alpha PSI fraternity. He’s calling on city leaders to support Chief Blackmon.

“Chief Blackmon has all the credentials to do what he’s been appointed to do, allow him to do his job. We have seen a lot of this go on in other areas with the vote of no confidence coming back. And it’s all to basically back the chief up against the wall and ultimately him actually resign at the end of the day. That’s what I think the hope is. But we’re going to stand in solidarity and support of Chief Blackmon and we’ll see how things panned out. But we’re I hope that the city council and the mayor would do their job to protect and not allow the mistreatment to continue for our Chief of Police.” Herman Lewis Jr. – Alumni President of Kappa Alpha PSI

Since the Feb. city council meeting, Mayor Skip Henderson has met with FOP members to address their concerns. Meanwhile, Chief Blackmon tells News 3 recent hiring events have been held to address vacancies within the department.

Coming up on March 30, News 3 will air special reports about the challenges facing the Columbus Police Department and how department leadership is working to address them.