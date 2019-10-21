Community continues to pray for abducted Alabama toddler’s safe return

More than a week later, the search for three-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney continues.

This weekend, Birmingham residents held a prayer vigil for the abducted toddler.

They prayed, sang and cried at Saint James AME Church in Avondale Saturday morning.

Mary Cromblin felt like she had to be here, and made the trip up all the way from Montgomery.

“We’re believing with this family that Cupcake is going to be found and God is able to do all thing and we believe God will lead us to the location of Cupcake,” Cromblin said.



On Saturday, October 12, three-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was abducted from the area of Tom Brown Village and has not been seen since.

Police have been hard at work keeping up the search effort and released surveillance video Friday morning that they believe shows Cupcake follow an unknown man out of the camera’s line of vision.

But even with these efforts, Cupcake is still not home.

That’s why Alvelyn Sanders Swafford, the pastor at Saint James AME Church helped bring the community together in prayer.

“To come together as a community, to stand together, to say we are standing with the family, saying we believe in the power of prayer,” Pastor Swafford said.

Hugs were extended, donations were left behind, and solidarity was shown.

But for those responsible for Cupcake’s abduction, a message rang unmistakably clear.



“We ask right now that you might unharden your heart. No matter how it looks, no matter how fearful that you may have gotten, just release her,” pleaded Cromblin. “Just release her. Just release her. Do the right thing.”