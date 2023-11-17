HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The family of 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan is struggling to come to terms with the fact that authorities declined to issue an amber alert when he disappeared on September 25.

The disappearance of Logan, also known as ‘June,’ to his family, has led investigators to believe that he is in imminent danger, but they have not publicly said why that is.

On September 29th, four days after Logan reportedly went missing Huntsville Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating him but no amber alert was issued.

Authorities said they believe Logan to be in danger – which fits one of the criteria put in place for a national amber alert. The criteria includes:

Authorities believe the child may have been abducted

The child was 17 years old or younger

The child is in imminent danger of injury or death

There’s enough information about the child and abduction for an alert

In a statement issued to News 19, a Huntsville police department spokesperson said:

“Investigators are aggressively working to locate Logan using all investigative techniques and resources available. An Amber Alert was not issued because the case does not meet the national criteria.”

HPD did not say what criteria was lacking.

The teen’s mother Laqueta Hurt says she is doing everything in her power to search for any sign of her son, but they are discouraged by the lack of notice to the public.

“With them not saying nothing or giving me anything I feel like I’ve got to do something and it’s not happening,” said Hurt. “I need all of the help that I can get to locate my son. Anybody that is willing and able and would want to help I accept everyone more than freely.”

The Huntsville area surrounding the L-R Patton Apartments is where Logan was last seen.

Logan is described as 5’6 tall and weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a blue hoodie with yellow writing and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about Logan’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact investigators at (256) 427-5044 or call (256) 722-7100.