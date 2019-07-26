Community hears ways on preventing human trafficking and homelessness

Residents in our area are learning how to identify human trafficking and put a stop to it in their community.

A Homelessness and Human Trafficking workshop was held at the Mildred L. Terry Public Library.

Guests came out to discuss the different types of trafficking.

Knowing the signs of human trafficking and learning about the local homeless shelters available were the few things people became familiar with.

Organizers say the workshop is important because human trafficking happens every single day and is generally concealed.

“This is a misunderstood and misinformed issue all around the nation and we are working this summer to provide these workshops in 6 different cities in Georgia. we are trying to make sure Georgia’s trafficking victims are properly found and sent to the right place,” said Tatiana Nigh, Speaker for the Abolitionist Movement.

Nigh says within 48 hours of leaving home 1 in 3 child runaways are forced into sex trafficking.