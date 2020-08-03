Community members rally together to help survivors of the Midtown Park apartment fire

As those 27 families sleep some place other than the home they know with no money, extra clothes or even their I-Ds, several groups in the community rallied together to help.

Donations poured in for survivors after the Midtown Park Apartment fire. Alexander Mitchell lives in California, but was in town visiting his brother during his Summer Break from school. He says that night they lost everything.

“Everything is gone. My laptop for school, everything. All of my jewelry, all of my shoes that I brought because I brought everything because I wanted to take pictures with my brother. I was like let me bring all the good stuff and now it’s gone,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says he is trying to stay positive for his brother. Right now, Mitchell and his brother are currently staying at Days Inn on Macon road just like many other survivors. Others are at La Quinta Inn on Macon road. Tacara Hemingway says after hearing what happened that night she couldn’t just sit around and do nothing.

“These people need us. My first thought was this could’ve been me. You know this could be my family who need somebody and as a servant of God what better time. You gotta get out here, gotta work, gotta sweat and selfless,”Hemingway said.

Donations were originally being sent to Abundant Life Church, but now donors are meeting survivors right outside their door in the Days Inn parking lot. Hemingway along with other donors say they’re signing up to see these survivors through a full recovery.

“In my opinion these survivors should want for nothing. They should be able to have some place to stay, to have furniture, they should be able to on some level it won’t be the same but be able to start to rebuild their lives,” Avarett said.

Donors say they can never have too much during a time like this, but their main goal right now is to help the survivors financially. If you would like to help you can visit this website.