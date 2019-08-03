Community mourns Auburn high school student killed in Friday night crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn community is mourning the loss of an Auburn High School student killed in a crash Friday night.

Coroner Bill Harris says the single motor vehicle accident claimed the life of 17-year-old Mark Hartford Daniel.

The coroner says Daniel died instantly when he apparently lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and overturned striking a tree.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of Mrs. James Road also known as Lee Road 81 in Auburn.

The coroner says Daniel may have overcorrected after dropping off the shoulder of the road causing him to lose control of his Toyota Tacoma pickup.

A passing motorist discovered the accident and called authorities.

Daniel was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the accident.

No other vehicles or injuries were involved.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama State Troopers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Auburn police and fire, along with Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the single vehicle rollover, along Mrs James Road near Cambden Ridge subdivision, around 11:15 Friday night.

The deadly crash comes just days before summer break was set to end and Auburn students returned back to school.

Auburn City Schools Spokesperson, Daniel Chesser, released the following statement:

“Our hearts are heavy in learning that we have lost one of our young people in an horrific accident. We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of the family in this time of grieving. With school starting next week our counselors will be prepared to work with students as it relates to this matter, and it is with our deepest condolences that we keep the family close to our hearts.”

Our thoughts and prayers remain with family, friends, first responders and the Auburn community.