DADEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds gathered at First Baptist Church Dadeville to pray, support and show unity Sunday after a shooting at a sweet 16 birthday party left four dead and 28 injured in Dadeville.

Dadeville High School student Taniya Cox ran to the back of the building when she heard gunshots at the party. She was shot twice in her arm.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” Cox said. “I just saw blood going down my arm. I’m still in shock because that was my first time getting shot.”

She said she’s OK but thinking of the other victims brought tears to her eyes. Other Dadeville High School students also struggled holding back their emotions for their classmates and friends.

Kameron Moss said he lost his best friend Philstavious Dowdell and told CBS 42 how he wants him to be remembered.

“He was as a good person and athlete,” Moss said. “He would of made it somewhere in life he had everything going for him.”

Dowdell was also the best friend of Antojun Woody. While remembering his best friend, he also sent a message that violence has to stop.

“We got to come together as people and unite,” Woody said. “It’s not good for us at all.”

Dr. Ben Hayes, pastor of First Baptist Church Dadeville, said having the community come together makes them stronger.

“I think as the song says what doesn’t kill you make you stronger, and this is one of those things that will draw our community together,” Hayes said.