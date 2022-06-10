AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn family appreciates the community’s prayers and good thoughts for their 18-year-old daughter, who was seriously injured in a skydiving incident in Georgia on Thursday.

The family of 18-year-old Boston Hill says she is undergoing a second surgery Friday for a broken back at a Georgia hospital.

Boston is a recent graduate of Auburn High School and was skydiving with friends when the parachute faltered at the end of the dive. Her injuries are significant.

The community is asked to keep Boston and all who love her in your prayers. We will update you on her condition and other ways to help her family as more details are shared.