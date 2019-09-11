Community rallies around beloved Lee Co. EMA and first responder after life-altering stroke

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A beloved first responder who worked tirelessly alongside his wife to help Lee Co. tornado survivors has suffered a tragic stroke.

Jeremy Jones, Lee County’s Emergency Management Specialist and Training & Exercise Officer, has trained hundreds of Lee County CERT volunteers and has provided communications and emergency management services to Lee County for more than 16 years.

“Most recently, Jeremy tirelessly managed the CERT volunteers during the search, rescue and recovery process immediately following the Lee County tornadoes on 3/3/19. His wife, Beth Hoffman Jones, has served beside him as they each have a servant’s heart. Beth has served Lee County in multiple medical capacities and assists Jeremy with CERT training. She is currently a school nurse for Auburn City Schools but also continues to be on staff with EAMC,” according to a GoFund me page set up for the couple.

Sadly, Jeremy suffered a life-threatening stroke recently that has changed their lives forever. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the couple.

“To show our love and appreciation for Jeremy and Beth, the Lee County CERT Team has created this GoFundMe page to assist he and Beth with unforeseen current and future expenses that will encure during his lengthy hospital stay and rehabilitation. We ask that you deeply consider making contributions and leave words of love and encouragement for Jeremy and Beth.”

Friends and family say Jeremy faces a marathon of recovery for this family and they need help.

“We are a loving, tight-knit community and we love our first responders and their families! It’s time we come to their rescue now!Please share this link and join us in praying.”

If you choose, you may also mail or drop your cards and/or donations at Lee County EMA office in Opelika.

Lee County EMA

ATTN: Rita Smith

P. O. Box 2769

Opelika, AL 36801