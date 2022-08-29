BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A Beauregard High School Senior and his family need your love and support after a stunning cancer diagnosis over the weekend.

17-year-old Alex Martin, who plays for the baseball team, went to the doctor on Friday for a swollen lymph node. Martin ended up being rushed to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he was told he has stage 4 cancer.

Monday, Alex is having a bone marrow biopsy to determine if it’s leukemia or lymphoma. The family should know by Monday afternoon what type of cancer cells they are dealing with so they can commence a treatment plan. Martin will be in Birmingham with his family for an undetermined amount of time, undergoing treatment.





Fundraisers for Alex Martin and his family

The community is quickly coming together to support this family spiritually, emotionally, and financially. Above, find ways you can help financially. You can purchase a nutrition drink dedicated to Martin. You can Venmo Martin’s mother, Jamie Capps, directly. You can also purchase a Boston Butt.

The family asks everyone to please send love. WRBL will keep you updated you.

