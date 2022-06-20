OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Funeral services for the five-year-old little girl killed in a vehicle crash along Westpoint Parkway will be held Monday, June 20th.

Graveside service for Jer’mya Taylor, 5, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801; Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.

Little Miss Taylor, who passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Opelika, AL, was born on August 12, 2016, in Lee County, Alabama.

On the morning of the crash, first responders located several victims with serious injuries. One of the passengers, a 5-year-old juvenile, was removed from the vehicle and appeared to be in cardiac arrest. Medics began life-saving measures while transporting the child to East Alabama Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Two victims, a 34-year-old female and a 10-year-old juvenile, were transported via ambulance, and a 46-year-old female was transported via helicopter to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. A 9-year-old juvenile was transported via helicopter to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, AL, for treatment.

Harris Funeral Home

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.