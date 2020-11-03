Community terrorized when Black man attempted to vote, 100th anniversary of Ocoee Massacre

(CBS News) – Monday marks 100 years since a massacre on election night in Ocoee, Florida, where an entire Black community was terrorized after a Black man attempted to vote. A new exhibit in central Florida pieces together the horrific story of the Ocoee Massacre, largely untold for a century.

Sha’ron Cooley-McWhite’s great-great-uncle, Julius “July” Perry, was captured by an armed, White mob and eventually lynched the night of the 1920 election after his friend tried to vote. “To know that a loved one was lynched for no reason, senseless, that is not something that you talk about day to day,” she says.

Pam Schwartz is the curator at Orange County Regional History Center. She says many records are missing, but research shows homes were burned to the ground, people injured, and at least four Black people, possibly many more, were murdered. “You had the choice of staying in your home and burning or going out and being shot, or possibly worse,” she says.

Historians say survivors fled Ocoee during the massacre and afterward, and their land was taken and sold. Today it’s worth more than $9 million. “Up until about 1976 there’s no known Black resident, permanent resident, of Ocoee for half of a century,” Schwartz says.

A letter signed by the Ku Klux Klan before the 1920 election threatened White organizers who attempted to help Black voters. For generations, Blacks in the south faced obstacles at the polls. “There’s things as ludicrous as the number of marbles in a jar, count the bubbles on this bar of soap, just really ridiculous tactics,” Schwartz says.

This summer, Florida officially renamed a stretch of a nearby highway in honor of Perry. “I call it the roadway to a brighter future, honoring the past, and changing our present,” Cooley-McWhite says. She says she’s thankful her uncle’s legacy is finally being acknowledged.

This year, Florida Governor Rick DeSantis also signed into law a bill that requires schools to teach children about the Ocoee Massacre.