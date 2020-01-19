Community Warrior volunteers helps those in need hosting local mobile pantry

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) The phrase “A small gesture goes a long way” seems fitting when you’re restoring hope to residents in the community.

“We always have a big turnout, we get about 12 to 1,500 people at this location,” says Alexandria Williams, Assistant.

A mobile pantry was held at the Columbus Civic Center where drivers lined up in their cars as volunteers stocked bags of food.

Some say the event brings comfort to those who may be living on a tight budget.

“We don’t want anyone to go hungry so I think it does help out a lot for the community to have extra food just to get them over to the next month,” says Yolanda Bolen, Community Warriors Project Manager.

Grains and dairy were some of the items that were stuffed in bags. Volunteers say events like this are special because you get to see a person’s true character.

“I grew up in a very low-income family and we often had to go to food banks, we were homeless and lived on food stamps for years so food insecurities are a big thing for me,” says Terra Martinez, Volunteer.

Having organizations come together to give back to the community, is an undeniable bond.

“They’re a sisterhood a brotherhood and family and they’ve been doing this for a long time and they do a lot of community events together,” says Martinez.

The Community Warriors and Feeding the Valley will host a food drive every 3rd Saturday of the month in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.