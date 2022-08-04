COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A company that produced pet food ingredients is planning to locate a manufacturing facility in Columbus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday morning.

AFB International is planning a $79 million facility that will produce more than 100 jobs in Columbus Technology Park.

“Since taking office, I have been laser-focused on bringing opportunities to every corner of our state, and I am excited that a great company like AFB is answering that call and investing in the Columbus community,” Kemp said in a news release obtained by WRBL. “Near Fort Benning, AFB will find a highly capable workforce ready to meet their needs. I look forward to seeing this project’s impact, including its impact on the many military and veteran residents who could fill these quality positions.”

The job will be created over the next five years.

According to the governor’s office, AFB develops, manufactures, and sells palatant ingredients to pet food companies worldwide. Palatants are ingredients that make pet foods, treats, and supplements taste great, ensuring pets enjoy their feeding occasions and get the vital nutrients they need.

“AFB is excited to become part of the Columbus community,” said AFB International President Jared Lozo. “We are proud of the work we’ve done since 1986 to make pet food taste great, and pleased to continue our growth with the talented workforce in the Columbus region. For AFB, this plant is key to fulfilling our commitment to be the most responsive and reliable supplier of pet food palatant solutions in the world.”

More about Applied Food Biotechnology:

For over 30 years, AFB International has been providing pet food solutions that enrich the lives of pets and their people. The company’s palatants are specially designed to make pet foods, treats and supplements taste better, ensuring pets receive the vital nutrients they need. Headquartered in St. Charles, Missouri, USA, AFB has offices and production facilities strategically positioned around the globe in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, the Netherlands, China, and Australia. AFB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ensign-Bickford Industries, Inc., a privately-held, family-owned, professionally managed technical business that traces its roots back more than 175 years.

Heath Schondelmayer, Chairman of the Development Authority of Columbus, called it a win for Columbus.

“As a global science and technology leader, AFB will be a great partner for our community,” Schondelmayer said .”We are extremely excited about this announcement today because growing Columbus and creating jobs for this community is our top priority. Our local economic development team and our State of Georgia partners came together to turn this opportunity into a win, and we’re confident that our top-notch quality of life and talented workforce will ultimately set up AFB to achieve business success for many years to come.”